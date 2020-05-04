THE Police Command in Enugu State, has assured the public of professional enforcement of the partial and guided re-opening of popular Ogbete Main Market in Enugu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu that the command also enjoined affected shop owners to comply with government directives on the re-opening of the market.

Ndukwe said that the assurance had become necessary following a resolution reached between government, security agencies, leaders of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association and its Pharmaceutical Association.

According to him, the command wishes to assure the general public, especially residents of the state of its commitment to enforce the orders, alongside those still in force, in the most professional way.

‘`Consequently, these new orders for the partial and guided reopening of the market, whose enforcement takes effect from May 4 till further notice, include:

“The opening of the Market on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8a.m and 2 p.m daily for Pharmaceutical and Provisions Dealers as well as Restaurants only.

“The opening of the Market on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8a.m. and 2p.m. daily for Wholesale Food Dealers only.

“That the market is open to shop owners only, to enable them serve and/or act as vendors to their customers outside of the market.

“That under no circumstance shall a customer be allowed entry into the market; while the Akwatta Section of the market remains closed.

“That all shop owners entering the market must mandatorily wear face masks, maintain and/or observe proper personal hygiene and physical distancing protocol, as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), including use of sanitizers and regular hand washing with soap’’.

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, enjoined citizens to remain law-abiding and comply with those orders still in force, as any person found violating any of the orders will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“Commissioner has warned and directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations, to ensure the strict enforcement of these new and existing orders in the most professional manner, as any officer(s) found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

“Residents of the state have been called upon to promptly call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 for security complaints, reports and/or suggestions.

“They have also been enjoined to report any suspected case(s) of the COVID-19 infection to NCDC by calling its state or national emergency numbers on 08182555550, 09022333833 and 080097000010,’’ the police spokesman said. (NAN)

