RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has left hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

Peskov, 52, had revealed two weeks ago that he was undergoing treatment for the virus. He suffered from pneumonia in both lungs, Interfax reported.

Four other top officials have also contracted the virus: the prime minister, and the ministers of construction, science and culture. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 54, returned to work last week.

Russia has reported more than 350,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, currently the world’s third largest caseload behind that of the United States and Brazil, according to comparative data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

