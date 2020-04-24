The Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, has urged Muslims to devote themselves to prayers to Allah to eliminate COVID-19 pandemic in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

Yombe gave the advice in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abdullahi Musa-Yalmo and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He congratulated Muslim faithful over the new month of Ramadan and said they should observe all religious obligations in compliance with the advice of preventive measures against COVID-19 by health professionals.

“Muslims should observe social distancing, avoid crowd, avoid contact with eyes, nose and mouth as well as using hand sanitiser and frequent hand washing.

“They should also assist those in need, aged and vulnerable groups amongst them, so as to reduce hardship and bring succour to the common man in the society,” he said.

Yombe said: “With total submission to Allah, seeking for his mercies and forgiveness, Nigeria and the World will be better again.”

He advised all and sundry to cooperate with health and security personnel to curtail the spread of the disease.

The deputy governor, therefore, prayed to Allah to grant all Muslims a hitch-free and acceptable Ramadan Ibadat. (NAN)

