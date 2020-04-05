As part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Anambra, the state chapter of the Nigerian Red Cross Society Anambra has taken sensitisation campaigns to some Awka-based banks.

Addressing some workers at financial institutions in the state, Chinwe Lawrence-Uchenna, health coordinator, who led a team, explained that taking the message to them was strategic.

She noted that banks on daily basis come in contact with diverse kinds of persons, especially during lock down periods like this.

According to her, people easily find time to visit banks to make some withdrawals for their daily upkeep.

She also enlightened them on preventive measures to imbibe in order to be free from contracting Coronavirus.

Fedelis Ikeji, communication coordinator of the society, in a remark explained that Red Cross as humanitarian organisation with mandate to alleviate sufferings of the most vulnerable in the society was always at the forefront in carrying out hygiene promotions.

“Even before the outbreak of the pandemic the society is determined to ensure that regular trainings are carried out in this regard.’’

The event featured practical sessions on best ways to use facemasks, hand gloves and practical hand-washing.

At the First Bank, Nwamaka Adimorah, branch manager, thanked them for the gesture.

The visiting team later presented some hygiene promotion materials to the bank, including buckets fitted with tap and hand sanitisers.

They were received by Christian Ogbonna, relationship manager.

– Apr. 5, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT |

