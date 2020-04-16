THE Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, says that the attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to visits by motorists to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Vehicle Inspection Services, VIS, and Task Force offices for the release of their impounded vehicles as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A statement by Omotoso said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the release of all vehicles impounded for minor offences from 1st March 2020 to 14th March, 2020, in addition to other palliative measures introduced to cushion the effect of lack of economic activities in the State due to the lockdown.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s directive does not invalidate the lockdown as imposed by the Federal Government.

“Concerned motorists are, therefore, not expected to visit the offices of LASTMA, VIS and Task Force for the release of their impounded vehicles until the lockdown order is lifted by the Federal Government,” he said.

The commissioner urged Lagosians to stay at home and ensure social distancing as well as regular washing of hands with soap and running water to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus disease.

