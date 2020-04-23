Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Thursday, advocated for a national compendium on COVID-19 after defeating the virus.

Runsewe stated this while distributing hand sanitisers and face masks to media houses and culture stakeholders in Abuja.

He explained that it was imperative for government to have a national document on COVID-19, which, he said, should be published at the end the country’s victory over the pandemic.

According to him, such a compendium will state how the disease came to Nigeria and how it was fought and eventually defeated.

Speaking on how to contain the virus, Runsewe suggested that each state should establish a neighborhood forum where authentic information about the virus could be easily accessed.

He said that all hands must be on deck to fight and defeat the rampaging virus, adding that in unison, the country and indeed, the world would be victorious over the deadly pandemic.

The director-general commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for announcing the suspension of public lectures during the period of Ramadan.

He also lauded other Christian and Muslim leaders for ensuring compliance with the social distancing order.

Runsewe particularly praised traditional rulers like the Oba of Benin, Oba of Lagos, Obi of Onitsha and the Emir of Kebbi for their efforts at mobilising their subjects against the spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed included locally-made face masks, hand sanitisers, information manual and jotters. (NAN)

Apr. 23, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT

