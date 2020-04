Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier. The overall number of cases reached 27,938.

Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said. (Reuters/NAN)

Apr. 16, 2020

