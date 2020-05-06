RUSSIAN Prosecutor General’s Office, on Wednesday, asked the country’s communications watchdog to block online videos alleging that COVID-19 is a man-made bio-weapon.

The office said in a statement that it has discovered videos posted on the VK social network and YouTube, alleging that the coronavirus is a genetically modified biological weapon.

These materials contain “inaccurate” socially significant information that poses a threat to people’s life and health, and that violates public order and safety, the statement said.

It recalled that the World Health Organisation, the Russian government, or other official Russian authorities have never confirmed information about the artificial origin of COVID-19. (Xinhua/NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:15 GMT |

