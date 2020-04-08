Russia’s reported caseload of the new coronavirus on Wednesday increased by 1,175, the third consecutive day of a reported rise of about 1,000 cases.

Russia has reported a total of more than 8,600 cases, two-thirds of which have been in the largest city and capital, Moscow.

According to the statement by a federal authority monitoring the outbreak, another 180,000 people are under medical observation on suspicion that they could have contracted the virus.

Most Russian regions have followed Moscow’s lead in imposing lockdown quarantine measures, with residents advised to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

According to a senior health official, Russia expects its caseload to peak within two weeks.

The Head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said a plateau concerning the infection would be reached in 10 to 14 days.

She said a Russian vaccine for the virus could be ready by the end of 2020.

“We hope to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June. The first phase of clinical trials can be expected by the year-end,“she said.

According to Federal Statistics, about 900,000 tests for the new coronavirus have so far been conducted in the country.

The his spokesman to Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had been working remotely, after a doctor with whom Putin had recently shook hands with tested positive for the virus. (dpa/NAN)

