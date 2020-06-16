ITALIAN second-tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement.

The Serie B side, were due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage, said the case was detected in the fifth round of testing of the squad on Friday.

“The team has gone into isolation pending the results of a new round of swab tests and to await further indications from the authorities,” said the club.

Serie B is due to restart on Wednesday with a match between Ascoli and Cremonese which was postponed on Feb. 22 after the first Italian coronavirus cases were detected in the Lombardy region, where Cremonese are based.

The Italian season resumed on Friday with a Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Napoli. (Reuters/NAN)

