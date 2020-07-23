SINGAPORE’S Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 310 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 48,744.

Of the new cases, six are imported cases, seven are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

Of the new cases, 98 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

A total of 211 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 44,795 have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 150 confirmed cases, who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 3,772 people are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether, 27 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

