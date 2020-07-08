A specialist, Dr Ijeoma Nduka says some people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or asymptomatic could be managed at home.

Nduka, a Consultant and Specialist at the Amachara Isolation/Treatment Centre for COVID-19 in Abia, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Wednesday.

She said that such management was possible provided the patients had the facility and self-isolate in their homes.

Nduka, also the consultant community physician in charge of the Community Medicine at the General Hospital, Amachara said that there were criteria for admission of COVID-19 patients.

According to her, if someone goes to the isolation centre voluntarily that he/she wants to run a COVID-19 test, we don’t say no. We had a lot of people that walk in here and we don’t miss such opportunity.

“We take their history and collect their samples. Some people come here to tell us that they tested positive. We confirm and admit them.

“If you are asymptomatic and have the facilities to manage at home, we allow you, provided you are literate enough to do that,’’ she said.

Nduka said that such persons would be treated as their extension admission patients.

“We follow you up with phone calls and visit to your house to make sure that you are okay,” she said.

Nduka urged people to always observe the guidelines of COVID-19 according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to avoid contracting the virus. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 14:05 GMT

