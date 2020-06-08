AN Award-winning American journalist, Sarah J. Wachter, has advised journalists to stick to the “Rule of Threes’’ while monitoring and reporting on COVID-19 pandemic.

Wachter spoke during a webinar series organised by the U.S Consulate, Lagos, on Monday, with the theme: “How to Report on COVID-19”.

According to her, the Rule of Threes is whereby a journalist speaks to, at least three sources for every article, so as to get a range of perspectives.

The webinar training is part of a three-part series aimed at training and equipping journalists on the critical issues to monitoring and reporting COVID-19 pandemic.

She charged participating journalists, writing on COVID-19 pandemic, to be factual, thorough, knowledge and sensitive in their reportage.

“Journalists need to stick to the ‘Rule of Threes’, whereby they must speak to at least three sources for every article, to get a range of perspectives.

“Your health reporting should rely only on professionals with deep expertise at respected institutions.

“Due to social media, much disinformation is circulating, and rogue and provocative scientists are getting unmerited credence to their flimsy research.

“Remember, reporting on health has life-or-death consequences. A wrong decimal point or an extra zero can be fatal.

“Verify and check your facts and numbers at least twice, if not three times. Have your source double-check your copy,’’ she advised.

According her, journalists should consult experts on the frontline of COVID-19 as part of their sources alongside credible agencies, institutes and organisations.

“Stick to medical experts with deep expertise at the world’s most respected institutions and firms.

“Don’t interview an expert without verifying their professional background and experience at their official websites; do not rely on a single social media as a resource.

“Some credible sources include: health statisticians, epidemiologists, doctors and other healthcare workers in emergency medicine treating COVID-19 patients in-country.

“Medical researchers and academics, studying the virus – virologists, infectious disease specialists, clinical researchers, public health specialists, data scientists, teaching hospitals, medical schools and immunologists.

“Subspecialties on the disease’s impact: vascular specialists, pulmonologists, nephrologists (kidney), cardiologists, pediatricians, bioethicists with a combination of clinical observations and research should be used,” she said.

Wachter reminded journalists that they were debunkers of myths, hence the need to be professional in their key role.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the course module included: How to identify qualified sources; how to cultivate them; how to use a range of sources in reporting, and the importance of finding and interviewing independent sources on the pandemic.

Also, included were fact-checking- tools and reporting techniques; how to analyse and verify statements.

