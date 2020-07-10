Tokyo reported more than 240 new coronavirus cases, on Friday, marking the highest daily increase for the second day in a row, according to broadcaster NHK.

A massive spike in coronavirus infections in the Olympic host city for the past week prompted residents to concern that the city might have to re-impose restrictions.

The new record comes after Tokyo confirmed 224 cases on the previous day, the largest daily rise since the start of the outbreak.

Speaking at a news conference, Gov. Yuriko Koike did not touch on Friday’s figures but said the recent spike was attributed to an increase in the number of tests being carried out and community spread of the coronavirus.

“We are at a stage where further caution is required,’’ said Koike, who was easily re-elected in the gubernatorial election on Sunday.

Japan’s nationwide state of emergency had lasted about a month until mid-May.

The measure ended in Tokyo and four other prefectures, the last remaining regions subject to restrictions.

Japan has so far confirmed 21,483 coronavirus infections, including 712 on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo in February, and 995 deaths, according to an NHK tally. (dpa/NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 11:35 GMT |

