Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

Tunisian people wearing protective face masks walk in the Habib Bourguiba avenue in the Tunisian capital Tunis on May 12, 2020, following the easing of the lockdown measures put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. – Tunisia urged continued vigilance against the novel coronavirus, a day after recording no new cases for the first time since March 2 as it eases strict lockdown measures. A broader relaxation is planned for June 14 but will depend on how the health situation develops, officials have said, warning of the risk of a second wave of infection.

RETAIL shops and supermarkets reopened Friday in Tunisia after the government announced zero coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.

In a statement published overnight, the health ministry also said that 217 patients still carry the COVID-17 virus, three of whom are being treated in hospital.

But for the fifth consecutive day no new cases were registered in the North African country which has declared 1,032 cases of coronavirus, including 45 deaths, since March 2.

With infections slowing, retail stores, open-air markets and supermarkets have reopened, but authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant and respect hygiene measures.

On Wednesday, President Kais Saied shortened an overnight curfew that has been in place since March 22.

Tunisia started easing strict confinement measures last week.

