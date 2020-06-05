EBONYI State Governor David Umahi has ordered all government offices shut following the infection of some executive council members with the COVID-19 virus.

The closure will pave the way for a thorough de-contamination of the premises.

The Governor stated this in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civil Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji on Thursday.

He expressed concern over the increased number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the state, which according to him, has risen to 75 of the over 3,000 sample tests conducted.

According to the statement, 26 COVID-19 cases have been treated and discharged, while 49 cases, are still receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Although he did not give the names of the exco members who tested positive, the governor described the situation as disturbing.

He noted that the members who tested positive are currently receiving treatment and are all in stable conditions.

Orji said: “In order to ensure effective contact tracing, the governor has directed that all government offices be shut down from Thursday, 4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020.

“All civil servants shall work from their respective homes within this period but shall leave their phones open to respond to official imperatives”.

“In view of this development, the governor passionately appeals to all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning, as records have shown that the positive cases hitherto recorded in the state were those who returned from the epicentre states.

“The Governor pleaded with our people to take seriously the NCDC’s COVID-19 protocol, especially all precautionary measures such as hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding of crowded places, more so as we have entered into another phase of spread of COVID-19 called community transmission”

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, Evbareke Jenkins Osunde, has shut down the secretariat for one week, after one of its officials tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Osunde said during the closure of the secretariat, the offices and the entire premises will be fumigated and subjected to adequate cleaning.

The council chairman added that all staff members and management of the council, including all political office holders, are also required to undergo screening and testing during the one-week period to determine their health status.



The Nation

June 5, 2020

