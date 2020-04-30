THE Western Union Foundation has announced a commitment of an additional USD $300,000 in the global fight against COVID-19, making the combined funds pledged by Western Union and the Western Union Foundation USD $800,000.

The Western Union Foundation giving priorities have been updated to include strengthening healthcare systems around the globe that are serving some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, including refugees and migrants. Additionally, the Foundation will continue to support local and global nonprofit organizations providing access to essential services including hunger relief, medical training, education, supplies and equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

Major global non-governmental organizations to benefit from the giving include the UN Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Give2Asia, International Medical Corps and in the U.S. the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

In February, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation announced a one million dollar global matching challenge, with a commitment to match up to USD $500,000 in the fight against COVID-19 making personal, corporate, employee and Agent donations go further in this fight. The deadline for the global matching challenge has been extended through May 15.

Public donations can be made through the Western Union Foundation Donation Platform. In the U.S. donations can be made through the Western Union mobile app through May 15. Corporate donations can be coordinated via email at wufoundation@wu.com.

“Working with Western Union Agents, customers and employees to make their dollars go further demonstrates the power of collaboration in supporting displaced and marginalized communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Roscoe, Global Head, Corporate Brand and Purpose, and Executive Director, Western Union Foundation. “We are humbled and eternally grateful for the commitment of all frontline workers who continue to show up each day to deliver essential services in these unprecedented times. They are the heroes of our time.”

The Western Union Foundation is focused on supporting marginalized and displaced communities, including migrants and refugees. These vulnerable populations are less likely to have access to the information, medical assistance and supplies needed to combat this virus. It is critical we work with partners that are supporting these individuals so the coronavirus can be both contained and treated, as well as respond to acute community needs like food insecurity brought on as a result of COVID-19.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation are investing USD $800,000 – plus the proceeds raised from Agents, customers and employees during the global matching challenge – in nonprofits around the world that are responding to COVID-19 related issues. Outlined below are a few recent campaign highlights:

Tony’s Charitable Foundation: The charitable arm of Tony’s Fresh Market, a Western Union Agent in Chicago, donated USD $50,000 to the global matching challenge fund. Their gift was matched by the Western Union Foundation for a total of $100,000 being directed to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund for essential services such as emergency food and healthcare supplies.

Give2Asia: The Western Union Foundation committed to fund local response efforts during the coronavirus outbreak across the Asia-Pacific region to deliver critical medical supplies including hundreds of thousands of masks to protect health workers and at-risk populations, tens of thousands of liters of disinfectant for hospitals and meals for medical staff and patients.

International Medical Corps: The Western Union Foundation committed to fund COVID-19 training for healthcare workers in the Philippines for infection prevention, control, and to prepare for a surge in cases; personal protective equipment, including gloves, goggles, gowns and hundreds of thousands of masks to the Manila Health Department for frontline healthcare workers safe; and set up of screening and triage tents at a hospital in Manila.

UN Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund: A commitment of $100,000 to support the World Health Organization’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus, ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and to accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.

