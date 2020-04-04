The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has inaugurated online training for Coronavirus (COVID-19) responders amid increasing lockdowns in Africa.

The UN’s health agency made this known on its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

“WHO launches online training for COVID-19 responders. This is to better train health workers, increase public health education and make communities safer.’’

On the COVID-19 update, the UN health agency said the number of cases continued to rise on the African continent with 7,246 reported cumulative cases.

“There have been 269 associated deaths and 662 recoveries reported.’’

The agency said South Africa currently had the highest in the region with 1, 505 cases and seven deaths, followed by Algeria with 986 cases and 83 deaths and Cameroon has 306 confirmed cases with seven deaths.

“Nigeria has 210 confirmed cases, 20 have been discharged with two deaths,’’ it stated.

The agency, however, advised health care workers to practice good hygiene in health facilities to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. (NAN)

