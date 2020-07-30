WORLD Health Organisation (WHO) and Yobe Government on Thursday in Damaturu rejoiced with some COVID-19 survivors in the state.

The WHO Public Health Officer, Dr Ibrahim Salisu, said that even though there was need to put more effort in the fight against COVID-19, there was also need to celebrate the remarkable achievements and milestones recorded so far.

He added that “WHO, in collaboration with Yobe Ministry of Health are here to celebrate the efforts of the state government and the people who got infected, recovered and discharged from isolation centre as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to emphasise that we still have some work to do. We will continue with COVID-19 control efforts relentlessly.”

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Gana, said that the main aim of the celebration was to minimise traumatisation.

He added that “for these COVID-19 survivors to have boldly and voluntarily shared their experiences, they really deserve to be celebrated.”

Gana, who was represented by Alhaji Hamidu Muhammed, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, also said that the testimonies would re-emphasise the existence of the virus as against the erroneous believe of some people.

“This will be a clear testimony to the people who still don’t believe in the existence of the virus and also to boost the hope of those receiving treatment,” he added.

Some of the survivors shared their experiences and advised the public to obey the protocols to guard against being infected.

Dauda Abare, a survivor, said when his test result turned positive, he became emotionless for about two minutes, saying “the information was like a death sentence at first.

“However, after my stay at the isolation centre for two weeks, with the help of health workers, I found out that it was not the end of my life.

“I was given psychological support and I was well taken care of, as I received medications and enough good food all through my stay.”

Abare advised people to get tested as soon as they noticed any symptoms of COVID-19 as listed by medical personnel.

Hauwa Abare, another COVID-19 survivor and a nurse, said she contracted the virus in the line of her duty.

She appreciated the support and care she had from other medical health workers in the isolation centre.

She added that “while at the centre, the officials calmed me down and gave me courage, which made me continue with my life under medication and their supervision.

“After two weeks at the centre, I tested negative and I was discharged.”

She also advised the public to always observe COVID-19 precautionary protocols of respiratory etiquettes, social distancing and to wear face mask. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

