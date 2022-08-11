COSOM launches music album to tackle fake news

COMRADES Society Music (COSOM) on Wednesday launched a music album titled ,”Ta Lesu”, to campaign against fake news and its negative impact on nation building and peaceful coexistence.

COSOM Leader and Founder, Babatunde Ashafa, while launching the album in Lagos said the title was inspired out of the urge to counter carriers of fake news.

Ashafa said, “there has been too much of grammar on tackling fake news before COSOM decided to explore musical advocacy to tackle the menace.”

He said the new face of corruption in the country was fake news and needed to be tackled as it threatens democracy.

“As we all know, the online media platform has been terribly inflicted by fake news promoters and agents causing confusion, blackmail, extortion and division in Nigeria.

“COSOM was formed to complement mass mobilisation and sensitisation of the people to strengthen our nation’s democracy,” he said.

He added that the launch would be replicated in all the 36 states of the federation where copies of the album would be distributed free.

“We all know that the music industry plays an important role in the socio-economic development of the society and we believe that musical advocacy will help promote national integration.

“This project is a way of giving Nigeria and our leaders hope, pride and courage to fight fake news,” he said.

Ashafa said that COSOM had also set up a platform tagged, “Fake News Social Media Taskforce”, as principal stakeholders to address the reasons for fake news and also prevent it.

The COSOM leader further urged corporate bodies and the government to support the province by putting an end to fake news.

Chris Onwusa, a member of COSOM, also said that he is a victim of fake news and would never imagine anyone being a victim.

Onwusa urged members of the public to come together and tackle the menace of fake news, adding that it was a collective responsibility toward achieving a peaceful society.

“COSOM has being a helpful platform which has given me the opportunity to be part of a project fighting fake news,” he said. (NAN)

A.I