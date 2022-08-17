Costa Rica 2022: Discipline will take Falconets far, says Izilein

GODWIN Izilein, says the Falconets would go far in the U-20 Women World Cup in Costa Rica if they maintain the same discipline that saw them win their two matches.

The former coach of the Super Falcons stated this on in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Izilein who said he has been impressed with the team’s performance thus far, said the girls have shown lot of improvement in their game.

He said that they have not only showed that they are in Costa Rica for business, but that discipline has been their hallmark.

The former Falcons handler called for continuity and gradual integration of some of the players into the senior women team.

“I have been impressed with their performance and will want these girls to form the nucleus of the ageing Super Falcons.

“You could see element of improvement in their play and they have also shown discipline that have made them win two matches so far,“he said.

“The NFF must encourage these girls by making sure nothing distracts them; give then anything due to them without asking.

“As for the coaches they must be trained and retrained if we are to keep getting the best out of these girls,” he stated.

Izilein advised the girls to take their chances and find their way around the taller Canadian girls to win their last group match.

“Canadians are tall and we need to keep possession of the ball and ensure accurate passes. Great goals are scored from pullouts,” he said.

The Falconets won their two opening group matches by defeating France and South Korea by same scoreline,1-0.

They will play their last group C match in the early hour of Thursday. (NAN)

KN