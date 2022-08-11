Couple docked for allegedly destroying neighbour’s door

A couple, Peter, 38, and Faith Uyi, 37, were on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s iron door.

The police charged the couple who live in Rehoboth estate Gwagwalada, FCT with criminal conspiracy, trespass and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Miss S. Alkali, of same address reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on Aug. 2.

Tanko said that the couple jointly trespassed into the complainant’s apartment and forcefully destroyed her iron front door and window net value not known.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The first defendant (Peter), pleaded not guilty to the charges but the wife was not present in court to take her plea with the excuse that she took their sick child to the hospital.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the first defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum, whom must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Umar ordered that the address of the surety be verified by the court staff and must provide two recent passport photography.

He also said that the surety must provide valid means of identification and in default the defendant should be remanded in Nigeria Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

KN