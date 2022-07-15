Court admits 3 men  to N5m each for allegedly stealing 600 bags of rice

AN Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday admitted three men to bail in the sum of N5 million each for allegedly stealing 600 bags of rice worth N17 million.

The police charged Afeez Bello , 40; Obitayo Makinde, 56, and Isiaka Ibraheem, 34, with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H. Adebisi, also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Adebisi said one of the sureties must be a Civil Servant on GL10 while the second must be a property owner within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 13, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that the defendants conspired and stole the rice while the consignment was being tansported from transit between Yola in Adamawa and Ibadan.

Olagunju said Bello, Makinde and Ibraheem on April 13, stole 600 bags of rice worth N17 million property of Funso Adebowale.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

C.E