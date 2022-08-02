Court admits Lebanese man to N22m bail for alleged cheating

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Tuesday admitted a Lebanese man, Tony El- Feghaly to bail in the sum of N22 million for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate Umar Dodo, ordered the defendant to produce two sureties who must depose to affidavit of means.

He also adjourned the matter until Aug.15 for hearing.

El- Feghaly, who lives in Jabi district, Abuja is charged with breach of trust and cheating.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, SP Kenneth Adokeme informed the court that the complainant, Joseph Tsavar of Apo quarters, Abuja, reported the matter to the office of the AIG of police, Zone 7 headquarters through a petition on Aug.7,2019.

The counsel in addition alleged that the defendant sometime in 2017 fraudulently and with the intent to defraud collected two fire-fighting vehicles worth N42 million from the complainant.

Adokeme further said that the defendant gave the complainant N5million and promised to pay the balance of N37 million upon payment by the Benue State government, whom he claimed supplying the vehicles to.

He also alleged that the defendant on the pretence that he had not been paid converted the balance to his personal use.

The prosecutor in addition said during police investigation that the defendant admitted committing the offence.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provision of sections 312 and 309 of the penal code law.(NAN)

