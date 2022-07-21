Court convicts 2 car dealers for violating EFCC regulations

A Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto on Thursday convicted two car dealers for contravention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regulations.

Those convicted are Aminu Sahabi and Nasiru Muhammad.

The court found the convicts guilty of failure to submit declaration of activities, in line with EFCC’s extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).

While Justice Ahmad Mahmud, sentenced Sahabi to five years imprisonment for the offence. He was however, given an option to pay a fine of N125,000.

The judge also found Muhammad guilty of the same offence but ordered him to pay the sum of N125,000 as fine.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted a third defendant, Sanusi Bello, of the charge on the grounds that the prosecution counsel failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

The EFCC’s Prosecution Counsel, Mr Habila Jonathan, called witnesses and tendered exhibits during the trial to prove his case against the two convicts. (NAN)

