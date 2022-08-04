Court convicts Uduak-Abasi for rape of Iniobong Umoren

THE Akwa Ibom State High Court has convicted Uduak-Abasi Akpan for the murder of job seeker Iniubong Umoren.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, in his judgement also sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for rape.

He however discharged and acquitted the second and third defendants, Mr. Frank Akoan and daughter, Anwan-Bassey Akpan.

The Nation had reported that Late Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, UNIUYO, was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by Uduak-Abasi Akpan in April 2021.

Uduak-Abasi Akpan had reportedly lured his victim, who was 26 years old, to his family residence at Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan Local Government Area with a job offer.

When she showed up, he raped, murdered and buried her.

-The Nation

KN