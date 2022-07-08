Court disqualifies Delta PDP Gov’ship candidate

Hits: 14

A Federal High Court in Abuja has disqualified Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State for the 2023 governorship election.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Thursday held that Oborevwori supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

The judge subsequently directed INEC and the PDP to recognize David Edevbie as candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly had emerged candidate of the PDP in the May 25 primary election.

In the suit brought by Edevbie, a former Commissioner of Finance under former Governor James Ibori, who came second in the primary, Oborevwori’s participation was invalid over alleged discrepancies in his academic qualifications as well as his age.

-Daily Trust

