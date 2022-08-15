Court dissolves marriage over husband’s inability to feed wife

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a four-year-old marriage between one Rabi Mohammed and her husband, Atiku Adamu over his inability to feed her.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage following Mohammed’s prayer for the court to dissolve the marriage.

Adamu ordered Mohammed to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Mohammed who married Adamu according to Islamic Personal Law accused him of failing to provide funds for her feeding and general maintenance in the last two years.

“He has not visited me in two years and does not take proper care of me. I cannot bear it anymore,” she said.

She urged the court to dissolve the marriage on the grounds of her husband’s absence, lack of care and feeding.

The respondent also consented to the divorce. (NAN)

C.E