Court orders arrest of alleged buyer of stolen goods in Kaduna

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered the police to arrest and produce the alleged buyer of stolen items before it on Aug. 11.

The Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, told the Police Counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Shuaibu, to also bring along the stolen items because the buyer should face the law for buying stolen items.

Kyaudai gave the order after the defendant, Ibrahim Abubakar, told the court that efforts by him to convince the buyer to return the stolen items failed.

The police had arraigned Abubakar, 23, for stealing a 500 litre-water tank and an iron door.

Abubakar, who lives in Kinkinau area of Kaduna, and works in a sachet water factory, pleaded guilty to the crime.

He told the court that he stole the items because his father had left him to fend for himself in the last 10 years.

“I sold the tank to a man and asked him to return the water tank to the police station where the case was reported, but to my surprise, the buyer is not present in the court with the items.

“My father sold our house without my notice; since then I fend for myself,” he said.

Earlier, Shuaibu told the court that one Sirajo Rabi’u of Kinkinau area in Kaduna on Aug. 8, reported the matter at the Tudunwada Police Division.

Shuaibu said the defendant broke into Rabiu’s house on Aug. 5, about 2:00 a.m. and stole the water tank worth N38,000 and an iron door worth N10,000.

He said during Police investigations, the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

He said the offence contravened Section 174 and 139 of Kaduna State Penal Code, 2002. (NAN)

