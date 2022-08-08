Court orders arrest of butcher for contempt

A Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday ordered the arrest of a butcher, Uzairu Mainama, for contempt.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, gave the order after Mainama failed to appear before the court for a criminal case filed against him by Malam Alkasim Idris.

The judge said that the defendant failed to present himself or his representative in the court, adding that no letter was sent to court in that regard.

“Evidence have shown that the defendant has been served properly, but failed to appear for proceeding thereby committing contempt of court,” he said.

Earlier, the complainant told the court that he gave the defendant beef worth N120, 000 to sale and pay the money to him.

He said that when the complainant requested for his money, the defendant attacked and injured him. (NAN)

