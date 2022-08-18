Court remands 2 for alleged  rape of  14-year-old girl

CHIEF Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi sitting at A Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday remanded men, James Thomas, 35, and Segun Adesina, 61, for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl.

Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo Town.

She directed that the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice for advice.

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Folake Ewe told the court that Thomas between January and July at Oke-Ola in Ejioku area of Ibadan allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

Ewe said the defendant allegedly committed the offence without her consent

She said that Adesina, sometimes in 2021 in the same address, also allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent

Ewe said the offences contravened Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006. (NAN)

A.I