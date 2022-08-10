Court remands 3 farmers for alleged culpable homicide

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that three farmers should be remanded at the Correctional Service Centre, Makurdi for allegedly killing a 70-year old man.

The farmers, Orngu Shuhu, Ityonenge Azungur and Andrew Ber who are of Mbakume Mbayier Village, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue, were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until Sept 8, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Jonah Uletu, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area to the state CID, Makurdi through a letter on July 6.

The letter stated that one Joseph Baver had reported the matter at the Korinya Police Station, Konshisha on July 5.

Uletu said the complainant stated that his 70-year old father, Iortiam Baver, was killed by the suspects.

He stated further that the suspects conspired with many others now at large, attacked his father, tortured him to a state of coma, tied his hands and legs and threw him into River Sambe.

The complainant said his father died as a result of the torture by the suspects.

Uletu said that the suspects were arrested during police investigation for committing the crime while others were still at large.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. (NAN)

