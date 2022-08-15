Court remands 8 farmers for alleged culpable homicide

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Monday ordered the remand of eight farmers in a correctional centre for allegedly killing one Oyigocho Asu.

The defendants, Ngbede Paul, Boniface Ocholukpafu, Audu Ekwule, Ochohu Inalegwu, Peter Imanche, Odoba Adikwu, Gabriel Joseph and Nathaniel Gabriel, hail from Abugbe, in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide before Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor.

Kor, who did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the matter until Oct 26, 2022 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Agatu to the State CID, Makurdi on July 18.

Ato said the Clan Head of Abugbe in Agatu, one Chief Bartholomew Ijele, had reported the matter at the Abugbe Police Station on June 24.

He alleged that the Clan Head had on June 23, received a phone call from his spokesperson (Omadachi), now deceased, that he had been attacked by his rival for tussle for the Abugbe chieftaincy title, one James Edoh and his supporters.

“The complainant stated further that his spokesman told him on phone that the suspects, who were armed with guns and cutlasses, invaded his residence and shot him at the lower part of his abdomen.

According to the prosecutor, the deceased died on July 15, at the Medical Centre, Makurdi where he was rushed to after the alleged attack.

Ato said the police detectives later arrested the suspects while 11 others were still on the run.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.(NAN)

KN