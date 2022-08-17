Court remands herder in Correctional facility for alleged murder

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old herder, Busi Kirowa at Agodi Correctional facility for alleged murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs T. B . Oyekanmi who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

Oyekanmi, however, said that Kirowa was remanded pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter till Nov.3, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police charged the defendant on a one-count of murder.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Oluyemi Eyiaromi told the court that Kirowa and others at large on Aug. 4, was alleged to have unlawfully caused the death of Monsuru Mohammed, 33, .

Eyiaromi said Kirowa allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife in his stomach.

He said the offence was committed at about 6 p.m at Karinu area of Oyo town.

Eyiaromi said the offence contravenes Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Oyo State 2,000. (NAN)

