Court remands man for alleged possession of gun

AN Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 36-year-old man, Sunday Edet, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, for allegedly being in his possession a locally made gun.

The Magistrate, Mrs R.A. Alejo, refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until Aug. 24, for the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

Edet, an iron bender, who resides at 3, Akeem Odunmasan St., Ajah, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, belonging to a secret society and having in his possession a locally made gun.

The Prosecutor, Insp Uche Irabor, had told the court that the offences were committed on June 8, at Bashorun Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Irabor said that the defendant and others now at large were caught with a locally made gun.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 2, 298 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

KN