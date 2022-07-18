Court remands man for allegedly murdering his neighbour

A Chief Magistrates’Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday ordered that a 41-year-old man, Kamorudeen Akinola be remanded in Abolongo correction centre at for allegedly murdering his neighbour.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the plea of Akinola due to want of jurisdiction.

Idowu adjourned the matter until Sept. 20, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinola of Olorunsogo area, Ibadan, is charged by Police with conspiracy and murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Akinola allegedly conspired together with one other to commit murder.

Oluwadare said Akinola on June 26, at Ajao junction, Ibadan, caused the death of his neighbour, Kehinde Akolade , 41, by strangulation.

He said the offence is punishable under sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

A.L