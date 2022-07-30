Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old boy

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday, ordered that a 27-year-old man, Nura Nuhu, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy.

The police charged Nuhu, who lives in Sheka Gidan Leda Quarters Kano, with unnatural offence, contrary to the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, adjourned the case until July 5,for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado told the court that Nuhu committed the offence on April 8 in Sheka Gidan Leda Quarters in Kano.

Ado said that Nuhu lured the 11-year-old boy into an uncompleted building and defiled hi,.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:03 GMT | C.E