Court remands park manager for alleged defilement of 5-year-old

AN Iyaganku Family Court sitting at Ibadan has ordered the remand of a 38-year-old park manager, Lukman Adegoke at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old child.

Prosecution counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, had earlier told the court that Lukman allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the child on June 2 at Igbokojo area, in Ibadan,

“Lukman, one of the park managers at the Igbokojo Garage, allegedly defiled the daughter of a woman who sells noodles at the garage

“After buying noodles from the mother, Lukman allegedly lured the victim to a corner where he defiled her without her consent,’’ Adedeji said.

She said the offence contravened the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H. Adebisi, did not take the plea of the defendant because of lack of jurisdiction.

He, however, ordered Lukman’s remand at the Agodi correctional facility pending the outcome of advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution and his arraignment at the appropriate court.

Adebisi adjourned the matter till July 11 for mention. (NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:21 GMT | C.E