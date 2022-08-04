Court remands teacher for allegedly defiling student

AN Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday remanded a secondary school teacher, one Oyebode Alayoteti at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo for allegedly defiling a student in his school.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the defendant, pending the advice of Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adetuyibi adjourned the case until Aug.18 for mention.

Alayoteti, 49, a teacher at the Federal Government Girls College, Oyo Town was docked for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old student.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Folake Ewe said the defendant allegedly committed the offence between November 2021 and May 2022.

“The defendant (allegedly) started molesting the girl since she was in Junior Secondary School,” Ewe told the court.

Mr Tunde Olupona appeared for the defendant, while Mrs C. I. Ipinsokan and others held watching brief for International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA). (NAN)

KN