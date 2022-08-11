Court remands trader, 40, over alleged rape of minor

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered a 40-year-old man, Ali Sule, to be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly raping a minor.

Sule, a resident of Gidan Waya is standing trial on a count charge of rape, contrary to section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecuting counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Alheri Daudu, told the court that the victim bought fried meat from the girl and did not pay.

Daudu said that when the girl requested for her money, the defendant lured her into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, declined to take the plea of the suspect on grounds that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.30 for further mention. (NAN)

C.E