Court sentences Hanifa’s teacher to death by hanging￼

PROPRIETOR of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, who is the principal suspect involved in the kidnap and killing of five-year old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar, was yesterday sentenced to death by hanging.

A court in Kano, presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba also sentenced the second defendant, Hashim Ishyaku, to death by hanging.

Proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy, Abdulmalik Tanko, alongside his accomplices, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin, were arraigned by the Kano State government for allegedly killing Hanifa.

The government filed a five-count charge against the suspects, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide, contrary to sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the penal code.

Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, who is the prosecution counsel, hailed the verdict. He described Hanifa’s murder as a “crime against humanity,” adding that the deceased deserved justice.

Kano residents and other Nigerians, who were angered by the little girl’s murder were anxious to hear and see Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s response to the judgment.

The governor had earlier pledged to sign the death sentence if passed by the court.

-The Nation

