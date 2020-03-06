Apart from the rising death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus, its devastating effects on several economies may lead to disruptions in world trade and result in over $50 billion drops in exports across global value chains

By Anayo Ezugwu

THE ongoing worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus fondly called COVID-19 has continued to evolve. The virus is spreading at an unprecedented pace across the world with thousands of people across 85 countries been infected. The outbreak has far-reaching consequences beyond the disease and efforts to curtail it. The spread has left businesses around the world counting costs.

With most international engagements being cancelled, the cost of the coronavirus outbreak for businesses and the world economy is expected to rise in the coming weeks. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, the slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the COVID-19 outbreak is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains.

Estimates published by UNCTAD on Wednesday, March 4, showed that the most affected sectors include precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment. “Among the most affected economies are the European Union (USD 15.6 billion), the United States (USD 5.8 billion), Japan (USD 5.2 billion), South Korea (USD 3.8 billion), Taiwan Province of China (USD 2.6 billion) and Vietnam (USD 2.3 billion). India is among the 15 most affected economies due to the coronavirus epidemic and slowdown in production in China, with a trade impact of 348 million dollars. The trade impact for India is less as compared to other economies such as EU, the US, Japan and South Korea. Trade impact for Indonesia is 312 million dollars.

“Besides its worrying effects on human life, the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) has the potential to significantly slowdown not only the Chinese economy but also the global economy. China has become the central manufacturing hub of many global business operations. Any disruption of China’s output is expected to have repercussions elsewhere through regional and global value chains,” UNCTAD said.

Likewise, the International Air Transport Association, IATA, the trade body for the global airline industry, has warned that falling passenger demand would cost the airline industry $29.3 billion (£23.7 billion) in lost revenues this year, with global air travel expected to fall for the first time in more than a decade.

There are also concerns for global supply chains as Chinese factories remain closed. Jaguar Land Rover has warned that it could run out of car parts at its British factories by next week. The car manufacturer admitted it had been bringing in parts from China to the UK in suitcases. Apple also sounded the alarm, warning of possible iPhone supply shortages because of the closure of its Chinese factories.

As the disease continued its advance outside China, Italy has closed all schools until mid-March following a spike in fatal cases. The number of infections soared in South Korea, which overtook China in reporting new cases. South Korea is testing extensively for the virus, unlike other countries, where its spread may be underreported.

Also several major corporate and international conferences have been canceled or postponed, including 4th AU STC on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration scheduled for March 9 to March 14. Facebook has cancelled its F8 annual conference for developers.

It also cancelled its annual Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco. Adobe, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, EmTech Asia, Google News Initiative Global Summit and ASEAN Summit in Las Vegas have all been cancelled because of the outbreak.

Comviva is among companies that are limiting engagements over the spread of the disease. The company said; “Safeguarding health of our employees continues to be our primary concern and as a preventive measure, we are limiting the international air travel for employees temporarily. For the time being, all meeting should be held using virtual communication channels and remote collaboration technologies eg. phone and video conferences. We are closely monitoring the situation and shall accordingly keep you informed. We hope you shall understand and respect our decision.”

As the economic impact widens, the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has promised to provide additional support, particularly to poorer countries by way of grants and debt relief. The IMF announced a $50 billion financing package to help emerging markets cope with the outbreak of covid-19, after warning that the disease posed a serious threat to global growth. The World Bank has also pledged $12 billion to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a G20 meeting of finance leaders and central bank chiefs, Kristalina Georgieva, head, IMF, said the IMF assumed the impact would be relatively minor and short-lived, although she warned that the continued spread of the virus could have dire consequences. “Global cooperation is essential to the containment of the COVID-19 and its economic impact, particularly if the outbreak turns out to be more persistent and widespread,” she said.

Back home in Nigeria, the fear of the spread of COVID-19 has forced the House of Representatives to adjourn for two weeks. The lawmakers took the decision in a resolution taken as part of the prayers of a motion moved by Josiah Idem at plenary on Tuesday, March 3 which was unanimously adopted. The prayer for the two weeks adjournment was made as additional prayer to the motion by Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader, urging that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.

Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senate President has alleged that Nigeria is not prepared for coronavirus. He, therefore, rejected the preventive measures being taken against COVID-19 by the agency, describing it as poor. “While the Federal Ministry of Health and the associated agencies may be doing their best, this best is not good enough and we should not take anything for granted. We must be prepared.

“We must take all the necessary measures at our ports – airports, seaports. If someone is coming from China, he should be quarantined, not self- isolation. I urge the committees on primary healthcare and health to engage with the Federal Ministry of Health once again. We want to see every possible effort done in our airports or seaport,” he said.

But Chikwe Ihekweazu, director general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said Nigeria was one of the first countries to recognise the risk and started planning the response for COVID-19, and the federal government had provided funds which would be used to rapidly scale up capacity at identified treatment centres. He also said four laboratories in Nigeria could diagnose COVID-19 with six hours turnaround time.

“Currently, four laboratories in Nigeria can test for COVID-19. In addition to the NCDC National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, this capacity has been developed at the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, Osun State.

“The laboratories to diagnose COVID-19 in Nigeria have the required equipment, reagents and human resource to test cases with six hours turnaround time. We have also instituted a sample transportation network to ensure samples are transported from state capitals to the testing laboratories. This transportation network has been used during the outbreaks of Lassa fever, yellow fever and monkeypox and we have continued to improve on this,” he said.

On his part, Maurice Iwu, Professor of Pharmacognosy and former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that Nigeria has developed drugs for Coronavirus or COVID-19. He said his research group had identified and patented a possible treatment for coronavirus as far back as 2015.

“It is very important that we must remain ahead of these emergent infections through research. The other aspect of our work targets the so-called orphan diseases that are rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people or disease that has not been adopted by the pharmaceutical industry because it provides little financial incentives for the private sector to make and market new medications to treat or prevent them, and/or diseases that affect mainly the poor,” he said.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, it is a disease the world has to face and fight. So far, the disease is in 85 countries and territories, over 95,000 cases and 3,200 deaths have been recorded.

