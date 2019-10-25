The recent activities of kidnappers have exposed the lapses in the security architecture in the country. A judge and senior police officer have been victims of the new wave of kidnapping. The government should take urgent and drastic measures to check this ugly trend before it assumes the next scary level

By Anayo Ezugwu

THESE are not the best of times for prominent personalities in Nigeria, who travel through the roads across the country. They are now the targets of kidnappers and a good number of them have been kidnapped in the past few weeks.

Prominent among them is Justice Abdul Dogo, a judge with the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State. He was abducted on Tuesday, October 22 by unknown gunmen while returning to Akure from Abuja. The details of how the judge was abducted were still sketchy, but an account in the media showed that the judge’s vehicle was stopped by the abductors on the Okene-Isua Akoko Expressway and he was dragged out of the vehicle and taken away to an unknown destination in the bush.

It was later gathered that a few hours after the abduction, the hoodlums contacted the family of the judge, demanding a N50 million ransom. “The judge is still in the kidnappers’ den because I don’t think the family has been able to pay any ransom to the bandits as at now,” a source stated.

As the festive period approaches, it is expected that kidnapping for ransom cases may increase. Also Danlami Yunana, assistant director of administration at Government House, Taraba State, was kidnapped on October 23 in Jalingo. The development was reported by Yunana’s relative identified as Blessing Samuel, who witnessed the incident. According to Samuel, the gunmen forcefully barged into their house, demanding for money. They thereafter left with the victim after searching the house.

Another family member said the gunmen had contacted them and demanded a ransom of N50 million. However, the development has not yet been confirmed by the Taraba police command.

Likewise, Musa Rabo, assistant commissioner of police, who works as a police area commander at Suleja Area Command in Niger State, was kidnapped alongside his driver on their way to Jos on Saturday, October 19. Like in the case of Justice Dogo, the kidnappers made contact with the relatives of the ACP demanding N50 million ransom, but the police quickly moved into action and rescued its officers.

The police in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Sunday, October 20, said it rescued Rabo unhurt by a combined team of police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF. “The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.

“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, unlucky at the time of the incident.”

Rabo joined the list of security officials, who have had their share in the menace of insecurity in the country. In August, a Divisional Police Officer identified as Mr. Okoro was kidnapped along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway while on his way to Asaba, Delta State capital, for an official assignment. He was later freed after reportedly paying N3 million ransom.

In May, two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, were kidnapped in Osun. They were released after the payment of N1 million ransoms.

Prominent Nigerians are not only the target of the kidnappers. They also target school children, teachers and everyday Nigerians. On October 3, six students and two teachers of Engraver’s College, Kakau Daji area of Kaduna State were kidnapped by gunmen.

Despite the assurances given by various security agencies, kidnapping has become rampant in the country as hardly a day passes by without reported cases of abduction. No doubt, the issue of kidnapping is another area Nigerians would want the president to take seriously, especially as it appears that the crime has become a thriving business.

The recent upsurge in the wave of the crime has made it another security issue that President Buhari needs to tackle immediately before it blows over. It all started in the Niger Delta where youth restiveness and agitation for resource control graduated to abduction of foreign expatriates for ransom. But it has become a cash cow for some criminal-minded youths in different parts of the country.

The situation became so worrisome in north-western part of the country that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State had to start negotiating with the bandits. The governor said the decision of his government to negotiate with bandits was in the overall best interest of the state and other neighbouring states in the northwest.

According to him, the negotiation has now brought relative peace to the state with more than 80 percent of people in captivity released. “The negotiation is yielding results. Now I can say more than 80 percent of people under captivity in Katsina State have been released. So, in terms of group kidnapping, I can only remember that right now only 13 people that we are searching for.

“But in terms of massive attacks since we started, there was no single massive attack on any village or any community. By my account, about 57 people have been released by them, most of them women and young children. Among them even are nationals of Niger Republic. So, for us it has brought relative peace. The next step is the issue of disarming the bandits and commanders in the forest that command 200, 300, 400 fighters, fully armed on motorbikes,” he said.

As the issues of kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria takes centre stage, Boko Haram insurgency and banditry are still ravaging the northern part of the country. The insurgents are becoming emboldened and have renewed their attacks on military formations across the region.

The most recent attack took place on September 29, when Boko Haram attacked a military formation in Gubio local government area of Borno State, killing at least 13 persons. The report said, “At least eight soldiers, about five civilians, including a policeman were killed and dozens others injured during an attack by terrorists on Gubio military base in the Northern part of Borno State. The troops fought them, many of the insurgents were killed, but they went away with their corpses.”

This has also lent credence to the claims by Senator Ali Ndume, chairman, Senate Committee on Army, that 847 soldiers were killed by insurgents from 2013 till date. He said the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents in other parts of the north-east geopolitical zone.

Despite the fact the insurgency seems to be gaining more confident, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, stated that he was still maintaining his position in 2015 that Boko Haram terrorists had been technically defeated. According to him, Nigeria is currently facing global terrorism that has no boundary, no frontier.

The minister stated this on October 21, when he paid a working visit to the new corporate headquarters of The Sun Newspaper in Lagos. “I stand by what I said that Boko Haram is technically defeated. What we are having today is global terrorism where you have the ISIS, ISWAP Al-qaeda all working together. Terrorism is a global issue. Between 2009 and 2015 we were fighting Boko Haram, but today we are fighting global terrorism where the remnants of the Army in Syria are now joining hands with the ISWAP and others,” he said.

But former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a different view on whether Boko Haram has been degraded or not. His main concern is on the rising foreign funding of the terrorist group, which he puts at 50 percent compared to 10 to 15 percent as at 2011.

Obasanjo spoke at the President Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington on ‘Managing Nigeria’s Diversity Amidst Rising Ethno-religious Tensions,’ said when he first inquired from intermediaries about Boko Haram’s external support, he was informed that it was just about 10-15 percent as much of their funding was local then. However, upon recent inquiry, the former president said he was told external support for Boko Haram was now 50 percent.

“Let me say this, the issue of Boko Haram is an internally generated issue. When I went to Maiduguri, I asked how much was Boko Haram externalized and the man, who was talking to me, the middleman between me and Boko Haram leadership, who was out of the country, said may be 10 to 15 percent and I said how do you know.

“He said he knew the leaders; they are not men of any means and that they are bringing in some new weapons and that somebody must be paying for those weapon either Nigerians, who have the resources, or some external resources. Three years ago, I asked the same man, how much is Boko Haram externalized, he said at least 50 percent. Now if that is the case we are in danger,” he said.

Many experts see the sudden rise of kidnapping cartels as a consequence of Nigeria’s major security challenges that emanate from the presence of the deadly terrorist group Boko Haram and the longstanding farmer-herder conflict, which has killed more than 4,000 people since 2011.

Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive, Lagos-based security analyst, said insecurity cartels in Nigeria not only recruit locally, but also hire assailants from neighbouring countries.

“My studies show there over 1,000 foot paths that can lead you in and out of Nigeria which are not formally protected. When you join that to lack of political will, it’s normal to have this crisis,” he said.

For Anekwe-Chive, the government can still rein in the kidnappers and their cartels if it first recognises that its existing military approach is not comprehensive. “A comprehensive approach is needed, which I believe can solve the crisis and create jobs, good governance, poverty alleviation, tighter control over the flow of arms and strong border control.”

As the Buhari administration plans to tax Nigerians in order to tackle economic challenges, it is apparent that something needs to be done to stop the spate of kidnapping for ransom. For now it appears nobody is safe except those in authority, who have access to police and military protection. So, the time to act is now.

– Oct. 25, 2019 @ 19:27 GMT |

