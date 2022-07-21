COVID-19 infection rate rises again in Mongolia

THE rate of COVID-19 infection rose again in Mongolia due to existence of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The two subvariants have caused around 10 per cent of all new cases in Mongolia recently, according to the ministry.

The Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has consequently ordered health institutions to stockpile necessary medicines and medical supplies.

He urged members of the public to wear masks in public places and follow other health guidelines.

Mongolia has reported 323 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 934,357, according to the ministry.

Less than 100 new infections were registered in the country for some months before mid-July. (Xinhua/NAN)

A.I