SANI Aliyu, the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has said that that more than 27,000 passengers arrived in the country abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the strict procedures when the Lagos and Abuja Airports were reopened.

Aliyu stated this during a town hall webinar meeting on Saturday, organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and coordinated by its Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa for Nigerians coming into the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliyu said that of the 27,000 passengers, 18,000 of them came in through Muritala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, while the remaining 9,000 came in through Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

He explained that the Task Force came up with what people considered as stringent procedures because it was imperative to limit the importation of Covid-19 to Nigeria, prevent transmission during the flight and reduce the quarantine period.

He told Nigerians in Diaspora, who participated at the Webinar that Public Laboratories are not allowed to conduct free testing as the federal government cannot afford it and it is not sustainable.

“It is not something that government can afford. We will run out of test kits,” he said.

He explained that the federal government does not receive any money paid to private laboratories as it would have loved to subsidize, but it is not sustainable by the government.

“We appreciate the difficulties that people are going through. It will be sorted” as he commended NIDCOM for living up to expectations in coordinating Diaspora concerns on the protocols put in place.

Aliyu added that the advantage of testing before boarding is to stop people with Covid-19 from moving to Nigeria as the test is expected to be done 120 hours maximum before boarding.

He also advised those travelling out of Nigeria to enquire from the country they are travelling to if Covid 19 test is a requirement for entry.

Speaking on the high cost of having the test, Aliyu said the federal government is trying to push the cost of PCR down for private laboratories who will in turn work within the travel sector line.

The National Coordinator said that children below the age of 10 years do not need to do test and “if they have been subjected to payment, then they will be refunded”

On the testing process for international travellers staying outside Lagos or Abuja, Aliyu said that “If there is no private laboratory in your state of final destination, the laboratory you have chosen for your test during registration will make arrangements to have your sample taken at a designated laboratory.

“The PTF and NCDC are urgently working with all states to create a mechanism for private testing. We’ve already approached 6 or 7 states that have private labs in their states,” he stressed.

He disclosed that a list of accredited private laboratories, especially if one is traveling out of the country, is on the NCDC microsite covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/privatelabs“, he clarified.

He urged all passengers travelling to Nigeria to update all required information on the Nigerian International travel portal before boarding. This will auto generate a QR code which is required on arrival.

He also said any passenger made to pay more than once must be refunded, adding that customer service teams have been stationed at the Airports.

Earlier, the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the Commission had to organise the webinar townhall meeting owing to complaints and frustration encountered by some Nigerians in diaspora, to enlighten and disseminate useful information.

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to all travellers to be patient with the PTF COVID-19 immigration policy, saying everything will be done to ease the difficulty being encountered by those coming into the country.

Responding, Obed Monago, Chairman NIDO Americas, Olawale Odutayo, Tony Issima and other speakers commended Abike Dabiri-Erewa for always being proactive in taking care of the Diasporan’ concerns all the time.

Apparently excited about the platform provided by NIDCOM to clarify all the knotty issues on travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic participants described the webinar as “useful, timely and informative.

“This is the first time Nigerians in Diaspora have influenced major policy decisions in the country,” many commented.

– Oct. 4, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

