CP implores 402 newly deployed constables to be disciplined 

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State



THE Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has called on the 402 constables newly deployed to the state to be disciplined and to exhibit high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

This charge is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige.

He said the commissioner gave the charge while addressing the constables at the Police Command headquarters on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command

addressing newly deployed constables to the state.

According to him, the police commissioner implored them to be hardworking, disciplined and dedicated, as well exhibit high sense of professionalism while discharging their lawful duties.

He noted discipline remained the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said indiscipline would not be tolerated, adding “you have to brace up and do your work professionally to grow in the service.

“You are trained as professional to protect lives and property and nothing short of that would be tolerated,“ he said. (NAN)

