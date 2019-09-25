AT least ten graves of kidnapped victims who were allegedly murdered by their abductors after collecting ransom from their families have reportedly been discovered in Gbatse, Usongo Local Government area of Benue State.

The graves, according to sources from the area, were discovered behind a kidnapper’s house where a combined team of Joint Military/Paramilitary Operation Zenda and local vigilance group were trying to exhume the corpses.

Although, details of the operation were still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources said about five bodies had been exhumed so far and identified by the relations of the dead.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, promised to call back but did not do before this report was filed.

But our correspondent reliably gathered that the state police command would soon parade the suspected kidnappers.

Sunonline

-Sep 25, 2019 @ 19:09 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)