THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, says it has arrested 12 suspected drug traffickers, with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and pentazocine injections in the last three months.

The acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Isaac Aloye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the arrests were made in the different parts of the state.

Aloye listed the drugs allegedly found with the suspects to include cannabis sativa, weighing 1,381.5kg, codeine (crack) 29 pinches (0.014kg), 401 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, 10,200 ampoules of pentazocine injections and a wrap of methamphetamine, which weighed 0.001kg.

“The quantity and quality of the various drugs seized during the period in Niger state is of great concern.

“The agency is worried that drug traffickers now waybill the drugs to physically distance themselves from the drugs upon interception.

“It takes a great deal to trace and arrest the recipients and senders of the drugs,” the commander said.

He said that the agency would not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.

Aloye added that the agency also arrested a suspected bandit with a locally-made pistol and three live cartridges, stressing that he had been handed over to the police.

– Jul. 8, 2020| 19:19 GMT |

