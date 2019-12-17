AN Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos in Plateau, on Tuesday sentenced two men to two years imprisonment each for illegal possession of a locally made pistol.

The convicted men consigned to correctional centre for the next two years are 28 year-old Ayuba Ahile and his counterpart, 34 year-old Danlami John.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed however, gave them an option of N50,000 fine each or spend the two years in a correctional centre.

Mohammed said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Modibo Muktar told the court that the case was transferred from 3 Division, Nigeria Army to Department of State Services (DSS) on Sept. 25.

Muktar said that the accused were arrested by military police and found in possession of a locally made pistol while attempting to gain access into the Cantonment through Miango gate.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency to the offence which the prosecutor said was contrary to section 5 and punishable under section 27(1) (c) (i) of the firearm Act.

NAN

