TWO men, Sanmi Ajayi, 29 and Moyinoluwa Victor, 28, were on Tuesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants, whose house addresses were not given, committed the offences on July 10 at about 4:30p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the first defendant, Ajayi, on the said day, broke into Akinnola Tokunbo, the complaint’s apartment, and stole two laptops valued at N160,000 and one PS 4 Game player valued at N250,000.

He told the court that the offence contravened Section 390 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti state, 2012.

The prosecutor further said that the second defendant, Victor, bought and received the stolen goods from the first defendant.

He said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their lawyer, Mr John Abiola, urged the court to grant them bail in most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, granted the defendants bail of N200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for further hearing.

NAN

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

